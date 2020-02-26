General News

 Omega Red, Juggernaut, Domino and Cable in new Deadpool 2 concept arts

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
They float on the Internet in a series of conceptual arts of the film "Deadpool 2" which allows us to take a look at alternative designs for some of the characters in the movie. The artist Andrew Domachowski, who has worked on films such as "Aladdin" or “Pacific Rim: Uprising”, share these arts that show interesting proposals.

In addition to being able to design different outfits, the artist makes a proposal such as seeing singer Janelle Monáe as Domino, or actors Brad Pitt (who was the first option of the studio) and Viggo Mortensen as possible Cable. As we know, Pitt, which was really the first option of the studio for Cable and not Josh Brolin, ended up playing the mutant Vanisher, with a fleeting appearance in the film. Perhaps the most interesting part is to take another look at Omega Red, a mutant who almost had a cameo in the movie. In fact the NFL player Dakoda Shepley came to record his cameo as Omega Red, but in the end he stayed out of the final assembly. It is not very clear which actor to put in the role, but it looks quite like Willem Dafoe.

This arts comes to us while the fans are still waiting for Marvel Studios to officially announce the development of a Deadpool 3, which, as Ryan Reynolds already said, is a project they are already working on, but the studio has not yet set a date .

Concept art of Deadpool 2 (2018), by Andrew Domachowski
Via information | Andrew Domachowski Artstation

