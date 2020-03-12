Omar Montes already predicted the coronavirus in this video, but we decided to ignore it

Share it:

Omar Montes already predicted the coronavirus in 2019 and this is the video that proves it.

Everything around the Wuhan coronavirus It has become newsworthy material, as its rapid expansion is undoubtedly the news of the year. Everything even Omar Montes and a prophetic message that he sent last year through his social networks and that now takes on a special meaning due to the health and economic crisis that the international scene is going through. The video, which already has more than 5,000 'likes' on Twitter, He predicts a strong flu epidemic — a disease closely related to the Wuhan virus — whose only cure is, hold on, his kisses. Hopefully at least he was wrong about the latter.

"Hello baby, I am Omar Montes from 2024 and I have come to warn you that a very strong flu epidemic is coming and the only cure for that flu is my kisses."

Users of the social network quickly reacted to this video that ends with a penetrating look of the singer on camera.

@teranjarote: "That's why it's illuminati haha"

@khylechris: “Well, it can kill me then…”

@ javiluchi99: "They finally find a cure for the coronavirus."

@ martuus_99: "Hahahahaha you have brightened my day".

At the moment the interpreter of 'Alocao' has not manifested himself or made reference to this omen that launched his almost a million followers, but we are sure that knowing his humor, he will soon reveal the source that this pandemic told him about. whose vaccine, still non-existent, could be the humor and the good vibes that his videos transmit.