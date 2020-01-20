Omar makes her mother Violeta Isfel cry with an emotional question

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actress Violeta Isfel was a very special guest on her son Omar's YouTube channel; Mother and son interviewed each other with questions that put their feelings to the surface. One of the most emotional questions that the actress received from her firstborn was, how would her life be if she had not had it.

Between tears Violeta Isfel replied: "I can't imagine it, I can't, that is, there is no way because thanks to this child I could have a meaning in my life quite important."

"Maybe I wouldn't have left where I was, maybe I didn't grow what I grew up as a person, I was very immature in a lot of things, the biggest fortress and the biggest engine of my life is called Omar and my life would be, I don't know , maybe a little chaotic, so I prefer not to think about what my life would be like if Omar didn't exist. "









In their respective social networks, mother and son share several of the moments they live together, loving messages are also dedicated, however, the relationship they have today has not always been so good. Omar Isfel commented on this: "I remember when I was 12 or 13 years old I didn't have such a cool relationship with my mother, we had communication problems and if something happened to me I didn't tell her anything because I didn't feel like that confidence to tell my mom, in fact I kept many things. "

But after we solved the problems we had and to date she is my brother, I get along with her, I can tell her anything, she has always been for me.

"I think what I like most about my mother is that whenever I have to make a decision it never fails me."