Omar Chaparro releases album in tribute to Pedro Infante

The actor Omar Chaparro seeks that the new generations know who Pedro Infante was and with the new film that he starred in the singer for Netflix next to the album that he derived from it he believes that young people will investigate more out of curiosity about the life of the interpreter.

"Millenials who did not know who it was are going to Google it," Omar said during a press conference of his new album in tribute to Infante, in addition, he added being a faithful fan of it and said that Pedro himself, as a spiritual person, told him while preparing the tape that dared to sing.

During the presentation he said that his new song "What is the use of heaven" written by him and Jorge Avendaño, will be part of a dynamic among his followers in which they must interpret this unpublished simple and thus find new talents. The idea came after seeing that his followers were recorded performing the song in different genres.

"We want to invite people to record and the winner is going to record an unpublished song with me to support these new talents," said the actor. And he stressed that there is no anger or lawsuit filed by Lupita Infante, daughter of the late singer, following the film produced for Netflix.

I know that Lupita liked the movie, I'm not aware of the terms of the lawsuit, really. I think she liked it and is happy. Besides, she signed and obviously has her credit as an executive producer and I think she also reached an economic agreement and there is her signature, "he explained.

Omar Chaparro said that everything is in order even when it comes to musical material and there is no way that there is any conflict over the release of themes derived from its passage through the production and earnings of the album.

"Taking out an album is an editorial issue that does not belong to her. I could record Elvis Presley's songs and the publishers are in charge of distributing the composers, authors, performers and others."