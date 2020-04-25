Omar Chaparro has Pamela Juanjo compared to the owner of Conacyt

Share it:

María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, head of Conacyt, gave a press conference in Mexico City, and caught the attention of Omar Chaparro, who came dressed like Pamela Juanjo, one of his characters.

Mexican actor, driver and singer Omar Chaparro publishes on Twitter that the look of one of his characters is the same as that of María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, owner of Conacyt.

According to a report on different news portals, Omar, upon noticing the details of the clothing of the Conacyt headline, immediately uploads to Twitter images of his famous character Pamela Juanjo and associates them with María Elena.

María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, head of the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt), did not escape a shower of memes that internet users immediately posted since Friday afternoon.

The outfit Álvarez-Buylla Roces wore to the conference is the same as the one worn by the character of Pamela Juanjo Lee Jones, characterized by Omar, who has starred in films like No manches Frida and Todos caen.

And other users also mention that Álvarez-Buylla's look is quite similar to Edna Moda, from Disney's The Incredibles movie.

Hahahahahahahahaha Wow, great! * _______________________

* Here Omar refers to the endearing character of Pamela Juanjo, from this account we do not say that they are the same person nor are we inferring that Omar Chaparro or any member of "Ya Párate" is part of the cabinet https://t.co/pAvy9RgmT7 – CHUMIBEBÉ (@ChumelTorres)

April 24, 2020





