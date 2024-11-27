Olympic Stars Shine on the Dance Floor: Chloe Kim Cheers on Ilona Maher in DWTS Finale

In an exciting turn of events, Olympic athletes are trading their sports gear for dancing shoes as the Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) finale approaches. Ilona Maher, the 28-year-old rugby player and Olympic bronze medalist, has captured viewers’ hearts with her impressive dance performance.

Chloe Kim’s Support and Admiration

Chloe Kim, the two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding, has enthusiastically supported her fellow Olympian and friend, Ilona Maher. The 24-year-old snowboarder admits to being “jealous” of Maher’s dance moves, stating, “She is on fire, and she’s got moves, and I am jealous. I am so stiff.”

Kim and Maher’s friendship, though relatively new, has quickly blossomed. They recently went on a “hot girl jog” followed by brunch, marking their first in-person meeting. Kim speaks highly of Maher, describing her as an inspiration.

Olympians in the Spotlight

Maher isn’t the only Olympian competing in the DWTS finale. Stephen Nedoroscik, a 26-year-old gymnast, is also vying for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with his partner Rylee Arnold.

Maher’s Journey on DWTS

Maher’s journey on DWTS has been nothing short of remarkable. Paired with professional dancer Alan Bersten, she has consistently impressed the judges and audience with her performances. As the finale approaches, Maher shared an emotional video reflecting on her experience:

“Dear Alan, no matter what happens, whether we win or lose, I will forever cherish our time together. I didn’t come onto this show thinking I’d make a connection like this. You are the best dance partner I could have hoped for. We laughed. We cried. We gave it our all. It was not always easy (It rarely was), but it was worth it.”

The Grand Finale

The season 33 finale, airing on Tuesday, November 26, promises to be exciting. Maher and Bersten will face tough competition from other finalists, including Joey Graziadei (star of ABC’s The Bachelor) and his partner, Jenna Johnson.

In the finale, Maher performed two dances:

A redemption jive to “Shake a Tail Feather” by Ray Charles A freestyle routine with a rugby theme, set to “Femininomenon” by Chappell Roan

Her freestyle performance, which started in a mocked-up rugby locker room and ended with Maher tackling Bersten, earned a perfect score of 30 from the judges.

Impact Beyond the Dance Floor

Maher’s participation in DWTS is significant beyond the competition itself. Before her final dance, she stated, “I am strong and powerful, but I also can be graceful. So, the Mirrorball [Trophy] won’t be so much for me [if I win it]; I think I’ll be for all the girls who’ve been told they’re too big, or they’re too muscly o,r they’re not pretty.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised Maher’s impact, saying, “It’s all about the impact you leave. You leave me feeling so empowered. That’s the magic.”

Looking Ahead

While Maher’s journey on DWTS may be coming to an end, her future remains bright. Next year, she wants to play for the USA at the 15-a-side Rugby World Cup in England. Additionally, ABC has announced that Maher and Bersten will be part of the Dancing with the Stars tour in select cities.

As the curtain falls on this season of DWTS, Ilona Maher has undoubtedly left her mark, inspiring viewers with her strength, grace, and determination on and off the dance floor.