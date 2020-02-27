Olympic athlete Braian Toledo dies at 26 in a motorcycle accident

Share it:

The Argentine Olympic athlete Braian Toledo, from 26 years, died Thursday in the city of Marcos Paz, province of Buenos Aires, after suffering a motorcycle accident, police sources informed Efe.

Toledo was Javelin thrower and participated in the London 2012 Olympic Games and Rio 2016, and for years he lived in Finland, where he moved to get under the orders of the prestigious coach Kari Ihalainen, with whom he was preparing the classification for this year's Tokyo Games.

The director of the Argentine Olympic Committee, Gerardo Werthein, expressed his "condolences" through a message on the social network Twitter.

We have lost a great person our dear Braian Toledo. Extraordinary generous humble sportsman always in solidarity with others. Dear Braian QEPD We will miss you so much. We will pray for you. My condolences to the whole family in this heartbreaking and sad moment. – Gerardo Werthein (@gerardowerthein) February 27, 2020

He was only 26 years old and his life was an example of overcoming

In his debut in Olympic appointment, in the English capital, Toledo stayed out of the final at the end of the first phase in the 27th position with a 76.87 meter throw.

Our dear Braian Toledo will be veiled today and we will cover his coffin with the Olympic flag in homage to his career, his values, his example and his human quality. In this way the Olympic movement wishes to honor him. We will all miss you so much – Gerardo Werthein (@gerardowerthein) February 27, 2020

In his next participation, in Rio 2016, he managed to get into the final with the tenth best mark, and in that same position he finished the competition after throwing his javelin at 79.81 meters.

Now the athlete was working to get a place in Tokyo after several months of an injury that prevented him from competing, and he intended to seal his ticket to the Japanese capital at the National Athletics Championship, to be held in the Argentine province of Entre Ríos (east) in mid-April.

"I would like it to be in the National, but we will see it with Kari and the doctors. I don't want to commit any madness, because my idea is to have ten more years of career”, He said last month in an interview with the newspaper Olé.

Braian Toledo returned in the last days from Finland to his native Buenos Aires to participate in a campus with youth athletes facing the 2022 Dakar Youth Games.