Olympia Kyklos: Mari Yamazaki’s new manga takes us back to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the highly anticipated Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed to next year. The Olympic flame has been extinguished, but the joy that sport could have given us is still alive thanks to Oympia Kyklos, new manga by Mari Yamazaki.

Already author of Thermae Romae, with Olympia Kyklos Mari Yamazaki intends to bring readers into the Olympic Games. This new work will tell the history of the Olympics through the vicissitudes of Demetrio, a painter gifted for sports but averse to competition. Chosen to represent his village in a competition that will decide the fate of his people, scared he hides in a terracotta pot. But struck by lightning, Demetrius is catapulted into the middle of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

This particular edition is imprinted in history for being the first to be hosted in Asia. Japan was supposed to host the Olympics in 1940, but due to the war everything was canceled. A story that was repeated again this time due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Author Mari Yamzaki was born in Tokyo in 1967 but at the age of 17 moved to Italy to attend the National Academy of Fine Arts in Florence. Throughout his career he has won numerous awards thanks to Thermae Romaea. The first volume of Olympia Kyklos will be available in exclusive preview in the Campfires of Lucca Comics & Games 2020. From 18 November it will also arrive in the online stores and in the comic shop. On VVVVID you can find the Olympia Kyklos anime.