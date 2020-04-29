 Olivia Munn on Singer's unprofessionalism in X-Men: Apocalypse

Share it:

The actress Olivia munn does it again. The one in charge of interpreting Psylocke / Mental Butterfly in "X-Men: Apocalypse" He talks about his time in the Fox X-Men movie universe to lash out at the mistakes that were made. Specifically this time it is addressed to Bryan Singer. In recent years, the director has been involved in a very sensitive issue on a personal level that directly affects his profession, but also it has always been commented that his attitude on the set of filming was not particularly exemplary.

In July of last year, Munn complained about Bryan Singer saying that neither he nor writer Simon Kinberg knew each other's comic book story. Psylocke. In these new statements, he attacks the issue of the filmmaker's position on the filming set of "X-Men: Apocalypse", in line with the comments of Sophie Turner who also described her "unpleasant" experience working with Singer.

Munn was really referring to the gender difference in Hollywood. Speaking of his belief that male directors have more freedom of acting in Hollywood than women, he took as an example Singer's sudden disappearance from the 'Apocalypse' set during the filming in Montreal, which Singer excused by alluding to a "Thyroid problem".

When we shot X-Men, I've never shot a movie as big as that before. He didn't know what was right or wrong, but he did know that it seemed strange that Bryan Singer could go away and say he had a thyroid problem. Instead of going to a doctor in Montreal, which is a high-level, busy city, he said he had to go to Los Angeles. And he was gone for about 10 days, as I recall. And said: ‘Go on. Keep rolling ’. We were on set, I remember there was a great scene we had. And we were coming back from lunch and one of Bryan's assistants came and showed us a cell phone with a text message. And he sent a message to the actors: 'Hello guys. I'm busy right now. But go ahead, start rolling without me. ’Munn added. ‘And we said, 'OKAY'. And I never thought any of this was normal. But I didn't realize that other people also thought it was not normal. And the other people who thought it was not normal would be high-level people; people who make decisions about hiring this person.

Munn went on to point out that despite Singer's unprofessional behavior, Fox still let him direct "Bohemian Rhapsody".

