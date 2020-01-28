Olivia Collins shows off her natural body to Maribel Guardia

Share it:

Olivia Collins, one of Maribel Guardia's best friends, left the actress and her followers silent by showing off a great body in a photo when she was recording a movie in the beginning, because the blonde fell in love with whoever she was with her beauty.

"Seeing in the photo drawer this beautiful photo with my daughter Oli in the telenovela recording" I still love you "I still love her forever", Collins wrote in the photo where he reached more than 6 thousand likes in addition to several comments of all kinds.

"Beautiful and you a beautiful monument", "Now it is more beautiful At its point", "How beautiful you were and you are better than ever", "The love of my life the Colins", they wrote to the woman for her sensual photo .

Currently the beautiful lady is a little removed from the environment, because she is enjoying her family, also Collins is not only an actress since she has another profession, and is that she is a very prepared woman since her youth.

"I retired a little because I wanted to be a mother, so I had no idea that I was going to be an actress, nor did it happen to me here, I am a graphic and good designer because that's how it was, and suddenly life is changing you things and since I wanted to be a full time mom I wanted to dedicate myself to my daughters so I went to live in Spain with them… "Olivia said on the First Hand program.

On the other hand, her friend Maribel Guardia is enjoying vacations with her family because she is another mother who prefers to be with her family in her spare time.