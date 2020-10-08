Oliver Jackson-Cohen happy to work with Mike Flanagan

Tomorrow the new season of the series will finally be available written by Mike Flanagan, waiting to see you we have reported the score of The Haunting of Bly Manor on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen talked about his experience on the show’s set.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen was interviewed by ComicBook.com reporters, among the numerous questions he answered about his commitment to The Haunting of Bly Manor, having previously worked with the creator of the series in the episodes of The Haunting of Hill House. Here’s what he said: “We’re very good friends, so he just pushes a button and I’m with him right away. I think Mike is fantastic, especially if we see what he did with The Haunting of Hill House or Doctor Sleep, he is similar to Leigh Whannell, who did very original things. And the same thing goes for Mike, it changes all the characteristics of a genre. In Hill House he talked about mental illness, pain, addictions and the loss of loved ones. Likewise, the theme of love and its darker sides will be central to Bly Manor“.

As we said, the next unpublished episodes will be available starting from next 9 October, in the meantime we leave you with the official trailer of The Haunting of Bly Manor.