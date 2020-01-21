Oliver and Benji premiere video game in 2020 with Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today there is great news from Bandai Namco for all those who grew up watching the two most famous soccer players in Japan win and lose, which are none other than Oliver and Benji.

This is possible thanks to the announcement of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the first video game of the franchise to reach Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4.

It will be an original vision of the world of football, in which we will enjoy the intense action and the impossible shots for which the franchise became famous. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions offers anime-style graphics and an accessible game system, as well as having numerous game modes that won't let fans feel even a second on the bench.

Commented Hervé Hoerdt, senior vice president of marketing, digital and content at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe that "Get the Captain's license

Tsubasa to launch a soccer game in the western market is a dream come true

reality"And surely many players feel exactly that when they see the fantastic effects of the game's presentation trailer and some of the most iconic movements of those characters that accompanied us during much of our childhood.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is not a game that has been created thinking only of manga lovers, but so that it can be enjoyed by football fans around the world.

Several game modes have been promised for this title that currently only has 2020 as the release date, without being able to point a specific month or day for the premiere. What does seem official is that there will be no version of Xbox One and PC is expected to launch on Steam without exclusivities in sight.