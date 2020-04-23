TV Shows

Olga Breeskin lashes out at Yolanda Andrade for Veronica Castro issue

April 23, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
CDMX.- In the face of the wave of controversy in which the actress Verónica Castro was involved after the alleged romance that according to Yolanda Andrade they maintainedOlga Breeskin asked that the mother of the "Happy Cock" no longer be involved in problems.

The former Mexican star asked the driver to "leave her friend alone."

Leave her alone because Mrs. Castro deserves your respect, Yolandita and everyone's respect, so leave her alone, Breeskin said.

He assured that he maintains constant communication with Castro, who on one occasion showed his surprise at seeing her "in trouble."

No, I was not a midwife, they put me in, Breeskin replied, according to his statements.

"Veronica has grandchildren and her 90-year-old mother … we have to learn to respect and give each person her place, and Veronica has earned it after a 50-year career," Olga concluded.

.

