Old-school style: This is how Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz

On June 1, 2019 Andy Ruiz Jr. became the first Mexican to set himself up as a heavyweight champion by defeating Briton Anthony Joshua by knockout.

This weekend, the rematch arrived and Andy faced Anthony again, in a fight that left us a bittersweet taste.

The mexicano Mexican Rocky ’however, seemed to concentrate much more on magazine covers than in the gym, so even though he knew he had a commitment to be in full physical condition, Andy preferred the party and fame.

These actions were revealed by his own father who revealed the indiscipline that Andy had during his preparation:

It was an excess of celebration. All the politicians who came to pick him up in Guadalajara, it was a riot that there was a camp, I told him to concentrate, that he could not reach that weight, because that way he could not reach Anthony Joshua. That is why he is now recognizing what I was telling him. He never prepared himself, he ignored Manny (Robles), he had no respect for him. Now he learned that lesson because he learned that lesson. ”

The weight; another important factor

The weight of Andy Ruiz was another factor because it came with a weight of 218 kilograms, seven more than those recorded in his last fight (121). For his part, Joshua came to the fight with 107 kilograms.

For his part, Andy Ruiz acknowledged that he did not prepare as he should:

“It was his night, I didn't prepare as I should, I gained a lot of weight; He did a great job and there are no excuses. I promise to take the best form of my career. ”

