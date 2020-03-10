Okaeri Alice by Shuzo Oshimi is shown in a first image

Share it:

There are some authors who, thanks to their talent, have contributed to tinging the current panorama of Japanese publishing with extravagance and excesses, with a fascinating and satisfying experimentalism. Shuzo Oshimi it stands precisely as a symbol of this imaginary, thanks to the forthcoming arrival of his new work.

entitled Okaeri Alice, Oshimi sensei is preparing to churn out among the pages of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, the same magazine of The attack of the Giants, his latest creation. Announced some time ago, the manga will officially debut at home next month, on April 9 to be exact, and will again focus on one of the author's most cherished times, adolescence. But speaking of sensei, we refer you to our special study on Shuzo Oshimi, to learn more about the deeds of one of the most intriguing personalities of the current generations of manga creators.

In any case, in conjunction with the March issue of the magazine mentioned above, the first image of Okaeri Alice, attached at the bottom of the news. The story centers on a middle school student and his two childhood friends. But just as the boy begins to discover the feminine charm of his friends, he is witnessing something truly shocking.

