Overwatch already has a date for its new anniversary event

At this point, it begins to be difficult to remember, but Overwatch It was released on May 24, 2016. And those who continue to play the Blizzard title assiduously will well know that events are held around the time of the anniversary. And today we can say that we already have a date for the following: it will be from next May 19, 2020.

In addition, it will extend quite a bit over time, since it will last until June 9, 2020. All the information about the event has not yet been revealed, but some of the news that will come with it, you can see it in the following tweet, published by the official account of the game.

As you can see, this event promises the possibility of getting a lot of objects and rewards. This is what the publication’s message says about it: “Earn new rewards and relive your favorite seasonal fights in the Overwatch Anniversary event. The party begins on May 19.”.

Get ready to go hog wild. 🐷🎉 Earn new rewards and relive your favorite seasonal brawls in the Overwatch Anniversary event. The party starts on May 19. pic.twitter.com/baX9j10h8A — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 14, 2020

Additionally, a new potential dance and a new legendary skin have been revealed for Ashe. Also, the event will add skins from Dragoon Mercy and Masquerade Reaper. We will have to wait and see what other cosmetics end up being offered. In any case, there will also be new victory poses and gestures other than dance.

Finally, please note that the anniversary event will also allow for the return of other previous annual events to occur. For example Lucio Ball, Junkenstein’s Revenge, or Archives. Always for a limited time, yes. Oh, and skins from past events can also be purchased with anniversary loot boxes capable of dispersing new and old cosmetics equally.