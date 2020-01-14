Oh seagull! Sofía Castro reveals if Angélica Rivera underwent new cosmetic surgeries

Share it:

After the reappearance of Angelica Rivera on social networks, rumors circulated that he had undergone Cosmetic surgeriesWell, netizens pointed out that he looked much younger, however, his daughter Sofia Castro He went out to deny it.

"Not at all, I always share photos with my mom, she has always been well, she has always been beautiful, she has always been with that spectacular blonde hair, not really, no, nothing has been done," said the producer's daughter José Alberto Castro, in an interview for the program Birds on the wire.

The young actress She was questioned if she agreed that "Seagull" have a new Romance, after his divorce with the former president Enrique Peña Nieto, to which she responded that she respects her parents' decisions, because the important thing is that they be happy.

“If they are happy and happy, have the decision they have, have a partner or have no partner, I always support them, I will always support them, but hey, I think that depends a lot on my mother, I want to see her happy , working, with a partner or without a partner, as she wants to be, but be happy, ”he said.

