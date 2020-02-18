Oh Pablo! Danna Paola drives social networks crazy with seductive PHOTO

The actress and singer Danna Paola It has become, in recent months, one of the most popular artists and talented in the country.

Proof of this are the more than 10 million followers that accompany her in all her social networks. But not only in the virtual world has many fans, because in his presentations he has captivated all young boys.

Proof of this was last December 4, when Danna She presented herself as one of the leading artists in the Event 40, which was carried out in the Sun Forum, From Mexico City.

Thanks to your song repertoire Y sensual steps dance, which were shared by herself through videos and photos. One of them surprised users, as it shows in a sexy pose in which the beautiful body It has and its beauty.

In addition, due to its great success, Danna Paola It already has scheduled dates in the country next year, the first one will be held on February 14 in Monterrey, while the second one is scheduled on February 22, in the Mexico City, and the third on the 28th of the same month in Guadalajara

It is worth mentioning that, at the same time, he is as judge in the popular TV Azteca singing contest, “The academy”, With what has returned to the spotlight in his native country.

With AM information