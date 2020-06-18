Oh, my Goddess !: review of the OAV series available on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

It is not uncommon for anime and manga characters to be present, sometimes in the role of real protagonists or antagonists, gods of various kinds, often united by a characterization that outlines a decidedly human portrait in terms of shape, character or aims pursued. This tendency is perhaps rooted in the particular Japanese religious conception and in particular in one tangibility and closeness of the divine dimension typical of Shintoist beliefs.

In addition to more demanding and complex souls, such as Death note, which can be traced back to this trend, they are also lighter works on a thematic level, whose list also includes "Oh, my Goddess!"( in original Aa! Megami-sama!), anime recently released in the Amazon Prime Video anime catalog in June. It is the first of the various animated transpositions of the homonymous manga by Kosuke Fujishima, author also responsible for the character design of some of the first video games in the series Tales of, as well as the manga You are under arrest! The anime is structured as one OAV series composed by 5 episodes lasting about half an hour, which retrace and condense the main events of the manga without fully and completely transposing the events narrated between the pages of the 48 chapters of the original work.

How to conquer a goddess

The gimmick that starts the series of events narrated by Oh, my Goddess! it is quite simple, yet fairly effective and original. This event occurs already at the beginning of the first episode at the same time as a rather sparse presentation of the protagonist of the anime, Keichi Morisato.

The latter is a student of the Nekomi Polytechnic with a passion for engines who lives in a male dormitory together with the rowdy companions of the motorcycle club of which he is a member. Just to answer a call instead of one of them, Keichi finds himself alone at home with nothing to put under his teeth and for this reason decides to use the phone to order food at home, ignoring that that apparently simple gesture would have changed his life forever.



At the other end of the telephone line a female voice in fact communicates to the boy that he has contacted "the relief agency"and that a home visit would soon be made. A few seconds later the mirror in Keichi's room reveals the figure of a woman adorned with eccentric clothes and endowed with an angelic beauty, who soon announces to her bewildered and incredulous interlocutor that she is called Belldandy and to be a goddess arrived with the task of grant his wish.

Keichi's understandable reaction is to convince himself that he is the victim of a joke, according to him designed by his dormitory friends to mock his little success with the girls. So, not only with the intent to test the real intentions of the girl in front of him but also because probably already attracted to her, Keichi expresses as his desire that the young goddess remain forever by his side. A blinding light thus envelops the figure of Belldandy confirming the acceptance of Keichi's desire and the birth of theeternal bond between him and the goddess.

As is easily understood, the coexistence between Keichi and Belldandy will give rise to one series of gags and situations of daily life or obstacles more closely related to the particular nature of the girl, which the protagonist of the anime will have to face while trying to overcome his shyness to confess the young goddess feeling of love which soon develops towards him.

As if all this were not yet sufficient to radically upset Keichi's life, Belldandy's older and younger sisters will also appear on earth.

The first, the whimsical Urd, exhibits a decidedly more uninhibited and lively nature than his sister, and contacts Keichi with the intent to help him get closer to the latter. A completely opposite opinion on the relationship between the two will be shown instead younger sister Skuld, characterized by a more childish character and by a heated jealousy towards Belldandy that pushes her to oppose with determination the intentions of the protagonist.

Although the only five episodes do not leave much space to outline the portrait of the main characters and the dynamics of the relationships that are established between them, and although the work is not intentionally structured to present complex psychological insights, it can be said that at least the main characters, or the three goddesses and Keichi, are sufficiently characterized, although sometimes resorting to some cliche, while the destiny of the supporting actors is to be relegated to flat, albeit sometimes nice, extras.

Keichi in particular follows the stereotype of protagonist with a kind soul who is quite clumsy in approaching the opposite sex. Belldandy is one instead somewhat female figure (maybe too much?) idealized: sweet, kind, at times a little naive, he behaves towards Keichi with an attitude quite similar to that of a sort of guardian angel.

Almost completely absent, at least in this brief animated adaptation, is instead a precise contextualization and description of the characteristics of the supernatural dimension present in the anime. However, one can guess clear inspiration from Nordic mythology found in the almost perfect homonymy of the names of the three goddesses with those of the Norms, divinity to which the Norse tradition assigns the task of fulfilling the weaving of the canvas of destiny.

It is also possible to glimpse some glimpses of paradise, which showcase a bizarre syncretism between a technology similar to the human one and the otherworldly dimension. Greater attention to the description of the setting and a more original and in-depth definition of the characters could certainly have made the work even more precious, but with the poor minutage reserved for this first animated transposition it would have been difficult to take greater care of these aspects, the definition of which is however adequate for the ambitions and the genre of belonging to a work dated 1993.

Tears and smiles

The genus that can be traced back Oh, my Goddess! is that of a romantic comedy characterized by the succession of situations of daily life and events related to the elements of fantasy present in the work, with the alternation, sometimes excessively rapid, of gags and rather amusing situations with sentimental tones often tending to melodramatic, whose presence becomes predominant starting from the episode that precedes the epilogue of the anime.

In short, it is a product that aims to entertain the viewer without too many pretensions, aiming both to provoke laughter and emotion. Even if neither the comic nor the sentimental aspect reach particularly high qualitative peaks, this purpose can be said fairly successful thanks also to the conciseness of the work, which although it can be considered a defect causes the viewer's attention to remain quite high until the end without boredom having time to arrive, as long as you accept the limitations specific to the genre of the work and its age.

As for the technical aspect, once again taking into account that it is a presence of souls from 1993, this turns out still quite enjoyable today also thanks to rather detailed drawings faithful to the original manga as well as the general care that the animation studio Anime International Company reserved for this adaptation. The series can be enjoyed both in the original language and in the dubbed version, but our advice is to opt for Japanese audio.