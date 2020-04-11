Oh my God! The most comical divine appearances of cinema and television

Share it:

Religion is a very serious thing, and that is precisely why it is so juicy when it comes to humor through its prism. Although that really does not mean anything, since memorable religious comedies do not come out too many. Anyway, the figure of godWhatever the incarnation chosen, it has given some joy on film or television. Let's see why and where.

Oh sir, sir

Not easy to find the fun side of spirituality Official of millions of faithful without hurting any sensitivity, but Trey Parker and Matt Stone, geniuses, owners and lords of every decision behind 'South Park' know for a while. And you know what? That they are all correct. Whether it is the vision of paradise, hell or that radical Jesus Christ, in the series or in video games, his character is a weapon of mass destruction inside and outside the context of the episode that claims his presence.

Another who does not marry anyone, even now between tons of money and contracts with the most important companies in the world, is James Gunn. The filmmaker of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' also performed a surprising divine casting in his (yet another) masterpiece 'Super', the true film about the true heroes we need. This year turns 10, no less.

But comedies can also include somewhat kinder religious undertones, as in "Bill and Ted's Mind-Blowing Journey" the two installments of "Like God." In 'Brian's Life', the members of Monty Python risked their lives and races, and a few years later, Kevin Smith's funny 'Dogma' proved that fanaticism does not understand high comedy. Of high comedy.

Our beloved (and atheist) Ricky Gervais mocked the Commandments, heaven, and other religious paraphernalia in his (mediocre) 'Incredible but False' ('The Invention of Lying'). 'Juerga hasta el fin' ('This is the End') or the documentary 'Religulous', by Larry Charles, also they put their finger in the sore, although with different intentions and results.

In 2021, the 20th anniversary of 'Jesus Christ, the Vampire Hunter' will be celebrated, a campy amusement halfway to the cinema of Pedro Temboury or Jesús Franco, but with that polite air worthy of the most subhuman productions of the filipino exploitation cinema. Of course, it is much more friendly and sunny than any such production. Although we are fans of 'Karate to death in Torremolinos' and 'They stole Hitler's dick'.

We also knew how to take advantage of the divine and heavenly currents at some point. 'Marian Year', the film with which Karra Elejalde and Fernando Guillén Cuervo tried to continue the legacy of Juanma Bajo Ulloa's 'Airbag', did not work as expected and quickly became a cult title. On the other hand, also cult but with a much more positive current of opinion, the jump to glory of Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, 'The call', was a breath of fresh air.

I can't think of a movie terror, exorcism and death more optimistic and well-intentioned throughout the history of Spanish cinema. What should have been 'Camino', the film with which Fesser temporarily moved away from wanting to continue living, is packaged in biodegradable, well-fluorescent cuqui paper.

Two of the latest additions to the movement come from unexpected places and with very different traditions. 'The New New Testament', by Belgian Jaco Van Dormael. I have been living in Brussels for seven years and I have a few things to say about her: God does not live there and the movie works and has a sense of humor. Although sometimes a little Belgian. Benoît Poelvoorde is an outstanding player.

The last to arrive and no less controversial was the Brazilian comedy 'Especial de Natal: Se Beber, Não Ceie', a parody medium-length film about the consequences of a last supper somewhat past thread. Obviously, it was the last to light the Protestant fires of the most faithful. Well, actually we all know that the last, what is said to be the last, will not be.