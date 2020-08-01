Oh Cook, all the details on the new Prime Video culinary series

Share it:

After the success of James May: My trip to Japan, Amazon Prime Video proposes a new adventure with its adventurous reporter, but this time with a culinary theme.

The series will be based on James 'first cookbook entitled'Oh Cook !: 60 easy recipes that any idiot can make ', available in bookstores from October 1st and to see the whole mini-series we won't have to wait long. THE 7 episodes of James May: Oh Cook, lasting 30 minutes each, will arrive on the platform by Steve Bezos.

Below the official synopsis of the series:

"With a title inspired by one of the best-known sayings used by the presenter during The Grand Tour, James May: Oh Cook is a series that talks about cooking, but seen from the perspective of someone who doesn't really know how to cook. For the duration of the series James will demonstrate to the public that if you are able to cook a couple of things decently, you can cook anything. The show will show James grappling with some of the 60 recipes he had to learn from his book. Each episode will be dedicated to a specific theme culinary such as pasta, pub classics, Indian food, cakes, roasts, and in each three recipes will be presented in addition to some quick and easy dishes to be prepared directly with the inevitable elements in all pantries. "

“I am happy to be able to work with Amazon Prime Video again but in a whole new way for me”Said James. "I have now reached that age in which I spend most of my time thinking about what we will eat in the next meal, and so I thought of creating a series on this theme. Cooking your curry is definitely more satisfying than ordering a home delivery, even if it is not as good ".