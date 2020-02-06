“Officially together!” Inés Gómez Mont returns home after recovery

After several months of Recovery, by surgery to which she was subjected to remove a tumor that was lodged in her brain, the driver and businesswoman Inés Gómez Mont He returned home to enjoy the Christmas holidays next to his six children

Through your Instagram account, Agnes shared he gave the good news to his 2 million followers with a Photography in which she appears lying on her bed, but with a big smile, since it is surrounded by her six children: Inesita, Javier, Diego, Bruno, Bosco and María, as well as Mayito, the son of her husband Víctor Álvarez Puga.

In the description of your Photography, which had more than 100 thousand "likes", the conductive wrote:

“Officially together and on vacation !!!! (sic)"

Among the followers of Inés who celebrated his recovery are Andrea Legarreta, Andrea Escalona, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís, among others.