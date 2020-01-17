Official trailer of 'The Night Clerk' with Ana de Armas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ana de Armas still unstoppable in his career in Hollywood. After his nomination for the Golden Globes for his role in 'Daggers in the back', the actress has pending release of the new Marylin biopic for Netflix and the new installment of James Bond, 'No time to die'. As if this were not enough, these projects are added 'The Night Clerk', thriller which we talked about earlier and just launched Your first official trailer.





On the tape, Ana shares a poster with Tye Sheridan ('Ready Player One'), getting under the orders of Michael Cristofer ('Original Sin', 'The Witches of Eastwick'), who has written and directed the film. 'The Night Clerk' will tell the story of a night clerk at the Bart Bromley (Sheridan) hotel. This is a very intelligent young autistic, but when a woman is killed during her turn, Bart becomes the main suspect. When the police investigation is closed, the young man establishes a personal connection with a beautiful guest called Andrea (Ana de Armas), and soon he will realize that he must stop the real murderer before she becomes the next victim.

'The Night Clerk' also stars Helen Hunt, the Golden Globe nominee, John Leguizamo, Johnathon Schaech, Walter Platz, D.L. Walker and Pam Eichner. This thriller, which will be released in the United States on February 21, 2020, has been produced by Sheridan himself, WulfPak Productions and Convergent Media LLC.