 Official trailer for the seventh season of Agents of SHIELD

Marvel launches the first official trailer for the seventh and final season of "Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.". This advance comes after some clips and various advances.

The trailer, exclusive to IGN, has a duration of a minute and a half and it is really a recycle of the advance that was shown in last year's D23. First there is a clip starring the Chronicoms, the same as in that preview where we see them use a technology capable of stealing faces, and then there is a quick look at different scenes, some of them already seen and others that are new. In other words, very little news in the trailer – taking into account that it is the first to be sold as a trailer.

At least, we do have the official description of this season:

Coulson and the SHIELD agents are pushed back in time and stranded in 1931 in New York City. With the new Zephyr ready to jump through time at any moment, the team must rush to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would spell disaster for the past, present and future of the world …

Recall that the sixth season ended with our agents trying to thwart Chronicoms time travelers in their quest to destroy SHIELD.

The season will premiere on may 27th on the ABC chain.