Official, the strongest coach in the world will be declared in episode 12 of Pokémon

Who is the strongest Pokémon trainer ever? There are so many names that could blow to fans' heads, but apparently we will only have one definitive answer after episode 12 aired. In fact, the highly anticipated final will air on 9 February Pokémon World Championship, the most important tournament of all.

According to recently revealed, two of the historical champions of the series will compete for the title: Lance is dandel (also known in the west as Lion). Lance will represent Kanto and the final battle will be played using his Red Gyarados, instead of the usual Dragonite. The unbeatable champion of the Galar region will take the field with his iconic Charizard, ready for the occasion to take advantage of the form Gigamax. The clash favors the water-type Pokémon on paper, even if for good reason the Pokémon series has taught us to expect everything from the beloved fire starter.

In case you haven't read it yet, we remind you that synopsis of the episode reads as follows: "Professor Sakuragi gave Ash and Go tickets to the Pokémon World Championship final, the tournament that will decide the best coach. The two then head to the Galar region to see for themselves the clash".

Ash Ketchum hasn't given up on his ambition to become number one, but his new team is far from complete at the moment. Our heroes will therefore rest for two weekends in a row, as the Pokémon 2019 episode 11 will be entirely dedicated to Koharu.

And what do you think of it? Who will win? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the latest, amazing addition to Ash's team.