Official: The Seven Deadly Sins will end with volume 41, the author prepares the next works

When a work ends after many years of publication, whether it has been highly appreciated or not, it will inevitably create a hole in the hearts of many readers. The Seven Deadly Sins it has continued on Weekly Shonen Magazine for over seven long years, but is coming to an end within a few weeks.

After the first communication on the cover of The Seven Deadly Sins volume 40 in which Nakaba Suzuki mentioned the near end, the confirmation also officially arrives in the last pages of the tankobon in question. A fan has in fact photographed the last pages where it is anticipated by the publishing house that the volume 41 of The Seven Deadly Sins will be the last.

It means that the story, now arrived at chapter 341 with the Sins in a new saga, will end in a little over a month. Volume 41 in fact could end with chapter 345 which, considering also the break that the manga will make next week, implies that the publication will end in about four weeks. The figure may slightly change depending on the ideas of the publisher and author who could pack a slightly longer final volume.

The manga still has some stories to tell, but Nakaba Suzuki said they will come in the future extra stories about the characters of The Seven Deadly Sins missing. However, he confirms that this will not come before the start of the publication of a new work, confirming that he is starting to lay the foundations for future work.

Between ups and downs, The Seven Deadly Sins has definitely won the public's favor over the past decade. What do you expect to see for the finale of the opera and in the Nakaba Suzuki's next manga?