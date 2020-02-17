Entertainment

Official: The Seven Deadly Sins will end with volume 41, the author prepares the next works

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

When a work ends after many years of publication, whether it has been highly appreciated or not, it will inevitably create a hole in the hearts of many readers. The Seven Deadly Sins it has continued on Weekly Shonen Magazine for over seven long years, but is coming to an end within a few weeks.

After the first communication on the cover of The Seven Deadly Sins volume 40 in which Nakaba Suzuki mentioned the near end, the confirmation also officially arrives in the last pages of the tankobon in question. A fan has in fact photographed the last pages where it is anticipated by the publishing house that the volume 41 of The Seven Deadly Sins will be the last.

It means that the story, now arrived at chapter 341 with the Sins in a new saga, will end in a little over a month. Volume 41 in fact could end with chapter 345 which, considering also the break that the manga will make next week, implies that the publication will end in about four weeks. The figure may slightly change depending on the ideas of the publisher and author who could pack a slightly longer final volume.

READ:  Spotify reveals the most listened songs and artists of the decade in Spain

The manga still has some stories to tell, but Nakaba Suzuki said they will come in the future extra stories about the characters of The Seven Deadly Sins missing. However, he confirms that this will not come before the start of the publication of a new work, confirming that he is starting to lay the foundations for future work.

Between ups and downs, The Seven Deadly Sins has definitely won the public's favor over the past decade. What do you expect to see for the finale of the opera and in the Nakaba Suzuki's next manga?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.