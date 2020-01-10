Official the release date of The Attack of the Giants 126, will arrive earlier than usual

Share it:

Month after month, Attack on Titan by Hajime Isayama he continued in the story of Eren Jaeger's world. The unknown invasion of giants, beings from 3 to 15 meters tall, suddenly took on unusual folds for humans, who found themselves facing a colossal giant. From there, however, various events arose that lead us to today.

The 125th chapter of The Attack of the Giants was published only yesterday in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, the container magazine of Kodansha that every month shares the stories of this work and many others. The next issue, which will naturally bring the continuation of the story with chapter 126, will debut in February, but a little earlier than usual.

If in fact usually the magazine Bessatsu Shonen Magazine the number 03 is published on the 9th of every month, in February 2020 will be published on day 7. A few days in advance, but surely the fans will be happy to be able to enjoy before the work that is now undoing the last plot nodes by grouping all the characters towards the expected final.

The Attack of the Giants will continue in 2020, but the mangaka Hajime Isayama has already stated that he would like to end the manga during the calendar year, perhaps in time for the preparation of season 4 arriving in October 2020.