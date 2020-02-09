Official the release date of chapter 127 of the manga The Attack of the Giants

Share it:

Like all fans of the manga The attack of the Giants they know, we are fast approaching the end of the events involving Eren and his friends. The next chapter, 127, will be released in Japan on March 9th.

Not much is missing at the end of the story expertly narrated by Hajime Isayama and, predictably, each chapter is really full of twists and punching moments in the stomach for fans. In the last chapter we left Eren still intent on his destruction plans while the revived Levi hatching revenge plans against Zeke. Meanwhile Armin Mikasa, Connie, Gabi, Falco and Annie reunite with Reiner in an attempt to save their world from the giants' fury. Will they succeed? Or is Isayama's manga going to end tragically? Let us know what you expect from the next decisive chapters with your comments.

Such a creative process must involve a lot of stress, in fact Hajime Isayama has expressed the desire to rest after the end of his labors, as he jokingly stated in a comment to the last chapter published in the magazine Bessatsu Shonen magazine. We also leave you with a beautiful special that analyzes the ten years of The Attack of the Giants, its great historical importance in the panorama of Japanese manga and its influence on other contemporary works. A manga that, whatever its ending, will leave its mark.