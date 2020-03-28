Official, the Bofuri anime series has been renewed for a second season

Share it:

Bofuri it was certainly one of the biggest surprises of the winter season. After 12 episodes full of action and fun, the anime of Silver Link managed to win the favor of the public and critics, earning well in advance renewal for a second season.

The anime ended on March 25, 2020 with the transmission of the twelfth and final episode, and the confirmation of the continuation of the adaptation arrived a few hours after the transmission of the season finale. The original work of Yuumikan currently has 9 volumes available, more than enough to allow the realization of another twelve episodes.

In case you don't know her, the series of novels tells the adventures of Kaede Honjou, a girl who decides to launch herself in an extremely famous fantasy VRMMO video game. The young woman, terrified by the idea of ​​getting hurt, decides to create an avatar named Maple and of use all skill points in defense. His character then becomes slow, with very little offensive potential and unable to use magic. On the other hand, the girl's enormous resistance prevents her from trying to hurt, and all attacks from enemies end up causing her zero damage.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy with this renewal? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that you can see Bofuri for free on Yamato Animation and that among other important renewals, the fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins has just been confirmed.