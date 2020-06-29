Official: the Arthur-Pjanic trick between FC Barcelona and Juventus was finalized

Share it:

Pjanic is the new reinforcement of FC Barcelona and Arthur Melo of Juventus

This Monday the FC Barcelona announced the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo Juventus for 72 million euros plus 10 million in variables. Minutes later he welcomed the new booster, Bosnian Miralem Pjanic

The player will remain in the Catalan club until the official competitions are over in which the azulgrana team is immersed (LaLiga and the Champions League).

The 23-year-old Brazilian arrived in Barcelona two years ago from the Porto Alegre Guild in exchange for 31 million euros and some variables of nine million more.

The official Twitter account of FC Barcelona announced it

Participated in 71 games as Barça (47 in LaLiga, 10 in the Cup, 13 in the Champions League and one in the Spanish Super Cup) and he has scored four goals in this period. In his time with the culé team, Arthur Melo has won a League and a Super Cup.

In addition to a sports decision, the operation is part of Barcelona's economic needs, that it has a very ballast accounting because of the losses produced by the COVID-19 crisis that will prevent it from meeting its budget.

Al Barça, who paid 31 + 9 million euros to the Guild two years ago for the player, who signed until June 2024, he had about 20 million euros to pay off and the profit on the operation will exceed fifty.

In the first moment, Arthur did not want to leave FC Barcelona, but the financial offer of Juventus has finally decided the player, who, due to the favorable taxation in Italy, could duplicate your token initially and triple it in the final part of your contract

Minutes later FC Barcelona announced the signing of Pjanic

On the other hand, Maurizio Sarri, Juventus coach who faces a league match against Genoa on Tuesday, said on the march of the Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic to FC Barcelona, ​​which is "an intelligent person"of which you are sure "That will give 101 percent" as a youth in what remains of the campaign.

"If the transfer becomes official, I will be happy for him because he will finish his career in a great team; can be happy. He is a smart boy and will give 101 percent until the last day, "said Sarri, in a press conference that took minutes before the official announcement.

(With information from EFE)