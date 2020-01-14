General News

 Official synopsis of Eternals, from Marvel Studios

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Marvel Studios reveals the official synopsis of the second of its premieres for this 2020. We talked about the movie of the Eternal, the ambitious project that will revolutionize the UCM forever, as they themselves have sold it to us. A fairly simple synopsis but that makes it clear that Deviants stand as villains of the film, something we already knew, together with the confirmation that Eternal have been living on Earth hidden. Recall that Kevin Feige has already said that the Eternal know the Avengers but the Avengers do not know the Eternal.

The Eternals of Marvel Studios presents a new and exciting team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, former aliens who have been living on Earth secretly for thousands of years. Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to gather against humanity's oldest enemy, the Deviants.

The prominent cast includes Richard Madden as the almighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the lover of humanity Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the powerful cosmic Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the superfast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the Ajak wise and spiritual leader, Lia McHugh as the eternally young and old soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the distant Druig and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was chosen as Dane Whitman.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, who directed the acclaimed Sundance movie ‘The Rider’, and produced by Kevin Feige, The Eternals premieres in theaters in the United States on November 6, 2020.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

