 Official synopsis of Black Widow, from Marvel Studios

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Logo during the production of Black Widow (2019)

After the double new look at the movie "Black Widow", and next to the synopsis of "Eternals", we also get an official synopsis of the movie of the character of Scarlett Johansson. While ‘Eternals’ stands as a sequel, the Black Widow movie will be a glimpse into the Avenger’s past. A film that is placed earlier than seen in "Avengers: Infinity War", and although the synopsis does not clarify it, we know that it is located shortly after "Captain America: Civil War". However, Nastasha's past will be reviewed in one way or another, because as the synopsis advances, it resurfaces to end it.

In Marvel Studios' black widow action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest parts of his baggage when a dangerous conspiracy arises with links to his past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to tear it down, Natasha must face her story as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became avenger.

Scarlett Johansson repeats her role as Natasha / Black Widow. Florence Pugh co-stars in Yelena's role, while David Harbor plays Alexei / Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz plays Melina.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow – the first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – arrives in theaters in the United States on May 1, 2020.

