Official: PSG confirmed the departure of two great stars of the team

The sports director confirmed this in an interview – (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

The cards are drawn: Edinson Cavani, his all-time top scorer, and Thiago Silva, their captain of years, they will have to find a new club since Paris Saint Germain will not renew their contracts when they expire at the end of the month.

The decision, announced Monday by the club's sports director Leonardo, raises legal dilemmas, since the two players will be without a contract when the Champions League resumes, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that it corresponds to the season that covered the contracts of both players.

"The idea is that they can play with us"Leonardo considered. "But it is unclear at the moment how we will make that happen." PSG advanced to the quarterfinals before the contest was interrupted.

Cavani and Silva will not continue at the club – REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

The French federation permanently canceled the national league, but not the cup and PSG competitions as well He is still alive in the French Cup and the League Cup. In both cases the final must play.

The team will resume training on June 22. "We have to analyze the next two months"Leonardo declared to the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche . "We will try to have the full roster in the Champions League," he added.

As for the two benchmarks of the squad that will not follow, the sports director said it was particularly hard not to offer them new contracts: “They made history at the club. You always wonder if you can extend your stay a little longer or if you have to avoid having them for another year.. But, yes, it is the end. Logical decisions have to be made from an economic point of view and in relation to the new generation ”.

The Uruguayan is the highest scorer in the club's history – EFE / EPA / JULIEN DE ROSA / Archive



Cavani is 33 years old and He has scored 200 goals in 301 games since joining the club in 2013, in a record transfer of 64 million euros (72 million dollars).

The Uruguayan's departure is not surprising. He saw himself coming since PSG made use of the option by Mauro Icardi, whom he hired for four years after his good performance after getting a loan. When Icardi stayed, Cavani became expendable in an attack that also has people like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Silva is 35 years old and also more than 300 games with PSG. At some point he was considered the best central defender in the world. But its performance has decreased. It was not the same in the last two years and he looked very bad in a game that PSG tied Amiens 4-4 in February.

