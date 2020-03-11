 Official poster, new images and promo of The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Share it:

The AMC television network today revealed the official poster of his new original series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”, which opens on Sunday April 19 in the United States and the Monday April 20, at 10:10 p.m., in the case of Spain With a double episode. The channel also reveals unpublished images and a new promo for the series.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” expand the universe of The walking dead, delving into a new history and mythology that follows in the footsteps of the first generation born in the surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. This new spin-off already has a 2-season marked duration, with 10 episodes per delivery.

In the series, two sisters will abandon, together with two friends, the safety and comfort of their homes, in order to undertake an important search in which they will face enormous dangers, known and unknown, alive and dead. While they are persecuted by both those who want to protect them and those who want to harm them, a history of maturity and transformation will unfold in a hostile territory, which will put in check everything that the protagonists know about their own world and about themselves. Some will become heroes. Others, in villains. But everyone will find the truth they crave.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” It stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series features executive production by Gimple and Negrete, as well as Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.