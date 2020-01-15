Official: PlayStation will not be in E3 2020; Sony has another strategy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation will not go to E3 for the second consecutive year. The Japanese company will not attend E3 2020, as happened last year, as advanced Games Industry After talking with a representative of the firm.

SIE wields that the E3, organized by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), does not share their vision for their long 2020 agenda; nevertheless, they assure that they will be present in “hundreds” of public events dedicated to the users to present the next games of PS4 and the imminent PS5.

Sony will follow another strategy to introduce PlayStation 5

"After a thorough evaluation, SIE has decided not to participate in the E3 2020," says the representative of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “We have great respect for ESA as an organization, but not We feel that the vision of E3 2020 is the most correct path for what we are focused on this year"

The PlayStation agenda, if we strictly adhere to what has already confirmed a release date, leaves us Dreams in February, Final Fantasy VII Remake in March, The Last of US: Part II in May, Ghost of Tsushima in summer and, as a climax, the launch of PlayStation 5 at Christmas 2020.

“We will develop our strategy of global events in 2020 by participating in hundreds of events for consumers worldwide. Our approach is to ensure that fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic lineup of games to come for PlayStation 4 and, with the launch of PlayStation 5 on the way, we really look forward to a year of celebration with our fans, ”he continues.

The answer of the THAT It has not been made to beg. Following the publication of this report by Games Industry, the organization has given its point of view about the decline of one of the three hardware manufacturers in the industry today. “The E3 is a capital event when it comes to celebrating the video game industry and showcasing people, brands and innovations that redefine a beloved entertainment by hundreds of millions of people around the world. The E3 2020 will be exciting, an event with large doses of energy by offering new experiences, partners, spaces for exhibitors … ", to be able to entertain" both new and veteran attendees, "they argue.



PS5 logo, presented at CES 2020 | SIE

To this they add that the new activities will cause attention to be gained by the brands “that see the E3 as a key opportunity to connect with fans from all over the world”, although they do not explicitly comment on the withdrawal of PlayStation from the E3 2020.

ESA plans changes for E3 2020: being more attractive to young audiences

Already last September we learned that ESA plans changes for E3 2020, a plan that seeks to reinterpret the foundations of the most important videogames fair in the world with the aim of gaining influx of attendees, not just media and informational attention. In its new roadmap is the task of being more adapted to the new times, with "fans, media and influencers" as pillars as they are the focus of the new forms of consumption. The edition E3 2019 had 66,000 attendees, far from other events like Gamescom 2019, who managed to bring 373,000 people.

Source | Games Industry