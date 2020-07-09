Official: Manuel Pellegrini will be the new coach of Betis and a former Argentine World Cup player could accompany him

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pellegrini will return to Spanish football

The Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini has been committed to Betis until June 30, 2023, The club has reported this Thursday greenish-white, who has made the hiring of the coach from Santiago de Chile official once the mathematical permanence was sealed after the victory against Osasuna (3-0).

Manuel Pellegrini Ripamonti (1953) developed his career as a player at the University of Chile and, As a coach, he debuted at the club all his life in 1988 to later direct Palestine, O'Higgins, Catholic University and again Palestine.

In 1999 he began his international career in the University League of Quito, from where he jumps to Argentine soccer to successfully direct San Lorenzo de Almagro and River Plate.

Pellegrini's last experience was at West Ham in 2019

Del Monumental made the leap to Europe in April 2004, assuming the leadership of Villarreal, where in five years he obtained a third and a second league position, in addition to an Intertoto Cup and the dispute of the semifinals of the Champions League against Arsenal in 2006.

De Villarreal passes to Real Madrid in 2009, where he remains for a season and in 2010 signs for Málaga, where the dispute over the quarterfinals of the Champions League stands out.

From 2013 his adventure in England begins and In his first year at Manchester City, he obtained the Premier League title and the League Cup. In his second season, he won the League Cup again. Between 2016 and 2018 he directed the Hebei China Fortune of the Chinese Super League and between 2018 and 2019 he occupied the bench of West Ham United where he ended up being dismissed in late December 2019 after falling 2-1 against Leicester in what which meant the ninth defeat in the last 12 matches ..

The name of the Argentine defender was linked to the technical body of the Engineer (AP)

Still it remains to be seen whether former defender Martín Demichelis will join his coaching staff, whom he directed at Malaga and Manchester City. The Argentine is directing in the inferiors of Bayern Munich, club in which he remained for eight seasons as a soccer player.

In his record it has a Chilean Cup, an Ecuadorian League, two Argentine Clausura tournaments, a Premier League and two League Cups in England, in addition to an Inter-American Cup.

Betis bets on a technician of high level and great international prestige to raise the level of performance of the first team, framed in a three-year project, according to the club

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

"When Cristiano tries to be Messi", the viral video that seeks to ridicule Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's gesture with Espanyol's coaching staff after sending him down

With a goal from Luis Suárez, Barcelona won the derby and decreed the descent of Espanyol