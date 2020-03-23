Entertainment

Official, Kratos returns to God of War: Fallen God, the prequel comics of the PS4 video game

March 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Dark Horse Comics recently submitted God of War: Fallen God, a new comic book series set in the universe created by Cory Barlog, and more precisely between the third official chapter of the video game series (fifth, if we consider Betrayal and Chains of Olympus) and the God of War of 2018 published exclusively for Playstation 4.

God of War: Fallen God will be written by Chris Roberson (IZombie, God of War), drawn by Tony Parker (God of War, This Damned Band) and colored by Dan Jackson (The Strain, The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys). At the bottom you can take a look at the cover of the first issue, created by the talented Dave Rapoza.

The aforementioned team has already worked on a prequel miniseries of God of War 4, distributed in four issues by Dark Horse Comics in the collector's editions of the video game. The new series, however, should be more long-lived, add more portions of history and reveal some goodies to keep us company until the next chapter of the videogame series is released. The first issue will be published on June 24, 2020.

READ:  Panini Comics tells us about the news on DC Comics comics

The synopsis of the series reads as follows: "God of War: Fallen God follows the adventures of Kratos after the defeat of Zeus. Believing that he is finally free, the God of war decides to travel to the desert in order to distance his old home as much as possible. Kratos unleashes his fury against the only opponent left: himself. But a battle against oneself is impossible to win and only leads to one result, madness".

And what do you think of it? Are you curious? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For other Dark Horse themed news instead, we refer you to the latest on The Witcher: Fading Memories and Starship Down.

