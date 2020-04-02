Official, Konosuba will end on May 1st with the release of Volume 17

Share it:

It is now official, the May 1, 2020 we will say goodbye to Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness. Kadokawa, the editor responsible for distributing the series of novels by Konosuba, has in fact confirmed that Volume 17 will also be the last, and that the author Natsume Akatsuki will focus on the new Combatants Will Be Dispatched !.

The series has recently returned to the spotlight thanks to the excellent film adaptation, distributed in Japan on August 20, 2019 and in America in November of the same year. The film is a sequel to the television series edited by Studio Deen, currently stopped in the second season. The film adapted the events of the Volume 5 of the series of novels, therefore there would be room for the realization of other six seasons of the television series, assuming that the boys of Deen decide to continue the work.

In case you don't know her, the light novel tells the adventures of Kazuma Sato. After having died prematurely in an accident, the boy meets the goddess Aqua in the afterlife, who offers him the chance to be reincarnated in a fantasy world where he can go on an adventure carrying only a single object. Despite being offered legendary tools and abilities, Kazuma however chooses to be accompanied by Aqua herself, who will immediately demonstrate that she is decidedly useless.

