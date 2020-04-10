Official, Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia) will collaborate with Oda in ONE PIECE Magazine 9

Share it:

On April 24 it will be released in Japan ONE PIECE Magazine Vol. 9, the latest issue of the famous in-depth magazine of Eiichiro Oda. On the occasion of the new release, the author confirmed the friend's presence Kohei Horikoshi, author of My Hero Academia, who for the occasion will draw some characters from the series with his very personal style.

Rumors of the author's presence began to circulate since March 31, but today the news has finally become official. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at part of the first of the three sketches made by mangaka, dedicated to Zoro. To date, nothing is known about the other two, but presumably they will be other components of the Straw Hat Crew.

ONE PIECE and My Hero Academia are, at the moment, two of the best world best sellers in the field of manga. Both had to temporarily give the crown to Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer, but the collaboration between the two authors could also give new verve to their respective works.

ONE PIECE Magazine Volume 9 will debut on Friday, April 24 and will include 172 pages of in-depth analysis of any kind. In addition to Horikoshi's drawings and a special "behind the scenes", the presence of a wanted poster by Tony Tony Chopper and the second chapter of ONE PIECE Novel Heroines has been confirmed.

