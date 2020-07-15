Official: FIFA confirmed the days and times of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Share it:

The Qatar World Cup will be played at the end of 2022 (REUTERS)

Although football is still stopped in much of the planet due to the coronavirus pandemic, FIFA announced on Wednesday the calendar of the historic Qatar 2022 World Cup, a competition that will be held for the first time at the end of the year (it will not be mid-year due to the high temperatures that prevail in the region during that period).

The maximum appointment of soccer It will begin on November 21 and end on December 18. A total of 8 stadiums will be used: Al Bayt Stadium (Jor), Iconic Lusail Stadium (Al Daayen), Jalifa International Stadium (Rayán), Qatar Foundation Stadium (Rayán), Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Rayán), Ras Abu Aboud Stadium (Doha), Al Thumama Stadium (Doha) and Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah).

The calendar for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

After what happened in Russia, where the French team stayed with eternal glory after defeating Croatia 4-2 at the final in the Luzhniki Stadium, the festival of this sport will move to Arab territory for the first time. At 13 in Qatar (7 in Argentina), the ball will start rolling on November 21 at the Al Bayt Stadium, a venue with a capacity for 60,000 spectators and which, due to its construction and name, is reminiscent of the typical nomadic tents of the Persian Gulf. One of the protagonists of this duel will be the host, the Qatari team.

The times for the group phase were also set at the Qatar time of 1:00 p.m. (7 in Argentina), 4:00 p.m. (10 in Argentina), 7:00 p.m. (13 in Argentina) and 10:00 p.m. (16 from Argentina). In the eighth and quarterfinals the option of the 18 hours of Qatar (12 in Argentina) will appear and the 22 hours (16 of Argentina) will continue. The semifinals will be at 22 (16 in Argentina) and the final and third place will be at 18 (12 in Argentina).

On its website, FIFA reported that “in order for all teams to have enough time to recover, the group stage will last twelve days; four games will be played a day, so the schedule promises to be most exciting. " They also reported that "the possibility of assigning the best times depending on television audiences and also for fans traveling to Qatar will be assessed, depending on the ideal stadium."

The first tickets with associated preferential services (hospitality tickets) will go on sale later this year, while tickets for the general public can only be purchased through the FIFA website.

It is worth remembering that the Football Council of the South American Football Confederation reported that it was agreed to postpone the games initially scheduled for the international window of September 2020 for a month of the Conmebol Qualifiers. In addition, a special date was requested for January 2022.

Match times:

Argentina time: 07.00, 10.00, 12.00, 13.00 and 16.00.

Colombia time: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00.

Mexico Time: 05:00, 08:00, 10:00, 11:00, 14:00.

Peru time: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00.

Brazil time: 07.00, 10.00, 12.00, 13.00 and 16.00.

