Official confirmation arrives, Maurizio Merluzzo will dub Mirio Togata in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is an epic much loved by fans that in addition to a manga still in progress, is offering its audience a highly appreciated anime transposition now in its fourth season which in recent weeks has been making a lot of talk about itself, you want for the its quality, you want for its great moments.

Even the Italian public is enjoying My Hero Academia Season 4 thanks to VVVVID, with the episodes that are in fact being published with Italian subtitles. Yet, at the moment, in Italy there is still no version dubbed in Italian of the third and fourth season, a shortcoming which should however be remedied during 2020. Apparently, in fact, the series will return to the small screen with a long series of new entirely dubbed episodes, a happy news that has led many to wonder which voices will be added to the numerous dubbing cast already present.

Well, through a Facebook post, it has been officially unveiled that Maurizio Merluzzo, highly appreciated voice actor who has lent his voice in works such as Dragon Ball Super, Naruto Shippuden, One-Punch Man and many others, will return to the scene thanks to My Hero Academia, all to deal with "giving voice" to Mirio Togata, one of the members of The Big 3. As easily imaginable, the news was greeted with great joy by the Italian fans of the series, who can't wait to see the results that insiders will be able to show.

Before greeting you, we finally remind all interested parties that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the 14th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.