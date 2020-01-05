Of envy! Andrea Legarreta goes on vacation to extravagant and expensive place

On these holidays, the driver Andrea Legarreta took the opportunity to go with her family to the other side of the world, and shared with her 4 million followers some details of her extravagant trip.

Through her Instagram account, the host of Today She shared some videos of her vacation in Shanghai, China, in the company of her daughters Mia and Nina, as well as her husband Erik Rubin.

Erik Rubin's wife shared a video of the dawn in Shanghai, then showed her faithful followers some videos of the exotic dishes of that city and was fascinated.

Apparently, the driver is a fan of Sailor Moon, because she took advantage of her trip to visit a place where they sell products of that character.

Meanwhile, singer Erik Rubin shared a video in which he appears climbing in the elevator of the second tallest tower in the world.

It may interest you:

PHOTOS: Patty López shows off her great attributes in sexy bikini

PHOTOS: Suzy Cortez burns the nets with infamous lingerie