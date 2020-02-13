"Of course they walked Verónica Castro and Yolanda": Gustavo Adolfo

Share it:

A few days before the end of 2019, Infobae interviewed the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante to hear his opinion on the most controversial topics of the show this year.

One of them, without a doubt, was the supposed wedding between Verónica Castro and Yolanda Andrade, as the latter confirmed from her mouth in an exclusive interview with Javier Poza in Grupo Formula.

The reality is that: Veronica and Yolanda of course they walked, a long time. ”

Gustavo Adolfo, on the other hand, has always backed Yolanda Andrade's version, that there was a wedding with Verónica Castro, and even ensures that there are photos and videos of that day he already saw.

“(…) There are photos and videos of the wedding in Amsterdam. That she never said she had married Veronica; Actually, the one who put on the bag is Veronica herself. Yolanda disagrees because they are women and are hurting when there was a lot of love between them. ”

The journalist said in his First Hand program that “two, three months ago I saw them, more or less. I saw them on Yolanda Andrade's cell phone. Verónica Castro younger, of course, (wearing) a white dress glued, Yolanda Andrade with a men's tuxedo, dressed as a man ”.

In addition, during that occasion in his program, Gustavo Adolfo revealed that Verónica Castro and Yolanda Andrade kissed on the mouth in one of the photographs.

“It's going to be a scandal (if the photographs come to light). I saw her and in one they were kissing, unless it was a photomontage, they were kissing in the mouth. ”

With information from Infobae.

