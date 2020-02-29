Oden's adventures ended definitively in the last chapter of ONE PIECE

Share it:

In the last period, and you know it very well from the many articles we have written, the manga by one piece has retraced the salient stages of the life of one of the most honorable characters who have ever seen in the world created by Oda. A character with a capital P: Kozuki Oden, the samurai who entrusted his country to future generations.

Together with Oden we saw how the country was once governed by Kaido is Orochi. We could see the crew of White beard when he was in full swing and we got to know him more closely Goal D. Roger, the Pirate King. We followed his crew into the seas until we reached the One Piece on the renamed island Laugh Tale.

Oden gave a lot to all the fans of the series, but above all to made the hearts of the fans tremble with his honor, his kindness and the dream that he forcefully tried to realize, the dream of a country, his , more open to the outside. In the last few chapters we had seen the struggle he had waged with Orochi, a man who repeatedly betrayed him, only to implement a revenge plan against all citizens of Wano. Oden fought to the last, even when he was teased, captured and finally sentenced together with his companions to the death penalty, he did not give up. He resisted for an hour in the pot that was to kill him, safeguarding his subordinates, only because Orochi had promised him that if they had survived all that time he would let them liveinstead, even here, the traitor and usurper has taken his word back, killing Oden in the most barbaric and dishonest way possible: he is cold-blooded with a gun.

We can say without fear that Oden died precisely for the big heart he had. He was so good that he could not cope with the evil of a character like Orochi and even when he repeatedly betrayed him, he continued, as an honorable man he was, to believe in the word he gave him.

Yet it was Oden's sacrifice, his last message, that caused the events currently underway in the present set in motion. And who knows (most likely it will be) if it will be Luffy and his crew to realize the dream that Oden cultivated, to give peace to an honorable and just man.

Recall that all the adventures of Oden will be collected in volume 91 of One Piece.

What do you think of Kuri's Daimyo and the end of his adventure? Let us know below in the comments.