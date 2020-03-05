Oden greets us and a singular record is reached in the ONE PIECE manga

Share it:

After several months, the journey into the past through the eyes of Oden, for fans of one piecefortunately or unfortunately (it depends on your point of view) has ended. There is a big thank you to the feudal lord of Kuri for allowing us to see the pirate world from another point of view.

We could see the creature invented by Oda before that Luffy and companions were born, when the world was a little different than the present narrative and a Goal D. Roger at the height of his years and a young Whitebeard fought over the seas.

After several months, it must be admitted that detaching oneself from the loyal, charismatic and honorable Oden certainly it will not be easy. It turned out, the samurai of Wano, a pleasant character like few others. Able to conquer fans so as not to regret this temporal detachment from events at all left hanging. And perhaps, overwhelmed by the events and revelations that this narrative vein has poured on you, you did not notice that Luffy for 5 months was away from the pages of the manga.

And just such an "event", if you can call it that, marked a record that perhaps nobody would have expected and that nobody believed would be been possible. As reported by the Reddit user bobguy117 in a post that we report at the bottom of this article, from 21 October last year, to 9 March 2020 Monkey D. Luffy it has not appeared even once and this has been the longest period of absence, since the release of the first chapter in 1997, of straw hat among the pages of the manga.

Something particular, this, which perhaps only a few had noticed. But if there is anything that has shown is that, a legendary series like One Piece, manages to keep readers glued and grind successes even without the mandatory presence of its protagonist. Of course, it must be added that much of the merit is also of Oden for having revealed himself a worthy substitute but, obviously, the one who made such a thing possible is the great master Echiro Oda.

