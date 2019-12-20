Oddworld Soulstorm: new teaser trailer with dark atmospheres

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Oddworld Inhabitants has released a new one Oddworld Soulstorm teaser trailer, a very short clip called "A Peek in the Dark" lasting just 30 seconds, just a small appetizer presumably waiting for a more full-bodied video.

Difficult to extrapolate details from the movie, the teaser shows a few seconds of gameplay and allows you to get an idea about the adventure settings, apparently rather dark as you can guess from the title (A Peek in the Dark, in fact) and from the previous screenshots published by the development team.

In Oddworld Soulstorm, Abe defeated Mollusk and freed his enslaved companions, however the hoped for peace does not seem to have returned and our hero will have to face an even more dangerous threat. The new game in the series returns to the classic formula appreciated in the first two episodes and in the Oddworld New n Tasty remake, released in 2015 and particularly appreciated by the public and critics.

The new Oddworld is expected for 2020 on PC (exclusively Epic Games Store) and unspecified consoles, presumably PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and probably Google Stadia, in any case we are waiting for confirmations on the target platforms.