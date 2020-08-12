Oddworld New 'n' Tasty arrives on Nintendo Switch: launch window announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the public waits to learn the release date of the new chapter of the saga, the Oddworld franchise progressively lands on Nintendo Switch.

During the spring of this year, the team of Microids made Oddworld Munch's Oddysee HD available on Nintendo Switch, with a port that brought the platforming experience in three dimensions to the console of the Kyoto House as well. Now, the catalog of adventures of Abe coming to hardware Kyoto expands. Microids has in fact announced that a further port is in the pipeline on Nintendo Switch.

Specifically we are talking about Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty, remake of the classic Oddworld Abe's Oddysee. With improved audio and graphics, the makeover, already available on a large selection of hardware, the game is now ready to debut on the Nintendo Switch as well. At the moment, there are no details on what will be the official release date, but the launch window has been placed in the month of October 2020. Directly at the bottom of this news, you can view the announcement trailer of the Switch version of Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty.

Waiting for more information, we remind you that Oddworld: Soulstorm will arrive on PS5, news confirmed during The Future of Gaming event organized by Sony.