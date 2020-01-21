Oddworld: Abe’s Origins is an art book that covers the entire Oddworld

Share it:

The Indie by Desasapland firm has released the Oddworld art book: Abe's Origins that was funded at Kickstarter in 2018 and in it the veteran players of this iconic video game franchise will find a whole collection of details and illustrations belonging to their stranger and Decadent universe

The book will include information on all video games released during these decades and also on Oddworld: Soulstorm, the delivery that will go on sale in this same 2020.

Although the project was born from the hand of fans, it has a license from Oddworld Inhabitants, so everything you are going to see and read on the pages of this hardcover book is a canonical part of the huge universe of Oddworld.

The protagonist of the book will be the same as that of video games, Abe, but there will be information about his friends, enemies, the worlds he visits and curiosities about the desasapland of the entire franchise.

One of the most juicy content is a 16,000-word interview conducted exclusively for the book and which took eight hours of conversations with members of the development team.

You can book, for a price of 40 pounds, this book from here. In total it offers 288 pages with a quality print and hard covers that help to reach those 1.7 kilos of pure fantasy.

This year the franchise will return to the present with Oddworld: Soulstorm, a review of the classic Abe's Exodus, as in its day we had Abe's Oddysee's New 'n' Tasty announced for PC (exclusively in the Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox One .

Also this week, Nintendo Switch players can put their hands on Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath, which finally arrives on the console on January 23 with some visual touch-ups and all the charm of the original game.