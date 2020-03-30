Odalys Ramírez relates how her children live the quarantine by COVID-19

Share it:

Odalys Ramírez shared an adorable photo in her Instagram feed that her children Gia and Rocco can be seen, as well as Santino (son of Patricio Borghetti and Grettell Valdez) enjoying a sunny day in a swimming pool. In her post, the television host who is in isolation after having given COVID-19 a pity, told all her followers how her children have lived these days.

"Children have a barbaric adaptation capacity that sometimes we do not calculate, if I have learned something in these days of confinement it is that they live it as you transmit it to them, it is necessary to open a space for communication and for them to express themselves, but finally if you have peace, that will happen to them, "said Odalys Ramírez.

Patricio Borghetti's future wife mentioned that it has helped them a lot to establish routines with very clear schedules of rest, meals, school tasks, didactic activities, entertainment, play and household chores "that are assigned to them so that they too can participate in the dynamics of to condition the space where they live ".

Of course there have been tears, tantrums, but there have also been family moments and conversations that in any other situation would not have arisen.

"Love is the vehicle to overcome any adversity and if the roots of your trees are strong, storms can stagger them but never knock them down. I hug you from a distance," said Odalys Ramírez from her quarantine.

Through their social networks Odalys Ramírez and Patricio Borghetti (who are in separate rooms), they have narrated how they cope with these moments.

