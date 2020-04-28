Odalys Ramírez is fired from Cuéntamelo ya!

Share it:

Odalys Ramírez, actress and television host originally from Mexico City, is no longer part of the program Cuéntamelo Ya !, which airs from Monday to Saturday on Channel 2 of Televisa, Las Estrellas.

In different news portals it is made public that Odalys Ramírez lost her job in Cuéntamelo Ya !, where she shared with other conductors such as Cynthia Urías.

Odalys is left without working on said emission just a few days after her recovery, having been infected by the coronavirus COVID-19.

Ramírez had to isolate herself for several weeks after having tested positive with her husband, also the driver and actor Patricio Borghetti.

Upon arrival on Televisa, Odalys was notified in the production of Cuéntamelo Ya! that it was no longer part of the weekly program.

Entertainment journalist Álex Kaffie, through his column in a national newspaper, shares about Odalyw's departure from Cuéntamelo Ya !.

Yes, Nino Canún Rojas (producer of the show) decided to give it up because, they tell me, she was always in a hurry to finish recording, '' writes Kaffie.

At the moment, Odalys has not made any comment on social networks about his farewell to the aforementioned broadcast.

